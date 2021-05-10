Create real holograms that move in the air

05/10/2021 at 11:14 AM CEST

Researchers from Brigham Young University (BYU) have developed real holograms, with a presence in the physical world, that carry out multiple actions and glide through the air. For example, they manage to realize a contest between characters from science fiction series with real light rays in the form of swords.

Unlike the visual effects of film productions, the created objects actually exist in the physical world and are developed from so-called ‘optical trap screens’. They work by trapping a single particle in the air with a laser beam and then moving that particle to make a design.

According to a press release, the scientists emphasize that everything that can be observed in the holographic scenes created is real: there is no element or detail generated by the computer.

In the films, objects that can be seen, such as the lightsabers used in battles between the characters, never existed on a physical plane. Conversely, in the new holograms every object that is observed actually exists in physical space.

Catching the light

Holography is a technological advance based on photography, which consists of developing three-dimensional images based on the use of light. To produce these high-impact images, specialists use a laser beam that etches light-sensitive film on a microscopic scale.

In the new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers used a variety of this technique: so-called “optical trap screens.” They work by capturing a particle of light in the air using a laser beam.

Later, the trapped particle can move, leaving in its wake a path of laser light suspended in the air. With it, the experts create the actual holographic designs by “drawing” in the light.

This methodology has been defined by American scientists as a kind of “3D printing on light.” Previously, the same team of researchers had managed to draw screenless floating objects in space. Now, the technology has been optimized to be able to produce animations in the air: in this way, objects can interact and perform actions.

A new immersive experience

According to specialists, new developments in this technique will make possible in the near future an enriched immersive experience, through which people will have the possibility of interacting with holographic objects that share their nearby physical space.

For Dan Smalley, leader of the research team, “new technology can make it possible to create animated content with great impact, which moves or performs different actions alongside the physical objects that are used every day. They are physical images, not a mirage«, He remarked.

In addition, he pointed out that while 3D visualization approaches require in most cases the observation of a screen with a specific physical limit, the new technique allows creating images floating in space without that kind of limitation.

In this sense, the experts believe with this methodology the notion of screen or panel that we currently have could be modified in a certain way. In potential terms, the new technology will allow create much deeper and longer screens: “Theoretically infinite in size,” according to scientists.

Reference

Video: Julie Walker / Brigham Young University (BYU).

Photo:

A tiny Enterprise spaceship fires at a small Klingon battlecruiser with lifelike animated images created in midair, inspired by the “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” sagas. Credit: Brigham Young University (BYU).