We are in a health emergency situation, not for nothing, but tiredness, irritation and confinement problems begin to take their toll in the population. Just as many people optimistically took this forced confinement at home, many and many begin to decay, since every day they seem to be cut by the same pattern, the games are repeated over and over again and The internet does not seem to offer more fun than series, movies and repeated content on platforms like YouTube.

We cannot be overcome by these factorsAlthough it is not easy, nor can we give up now that we have passed a large part of this private hell that each of us carries in the best possible way. From our website we continue, in an attempt to awaken your curiosity with varied content, narrating how to pass the quarantine in a much more enjoyable, fun and unique way. Now, since puzzles have seen their activity resurface in the same way that people bake bread as if we were in the 19th century, we will teach you a simple trick to turn your digital movies and series into one of these puzzles and have infinite possibilities of interaction.

VLC, boredom and those non-pirated copies of multimedia content

Made the relevant presentations, we continue the path of the puzzles, for which you will not need a powerful internet connection. The first thing you should do, if you don’t have one of the most used applications or programs to play multimedia content on your computer, is go to the VLC website. Once downloaded, and installed, this program, you must select the video file to play, I know that it is a digital copy of a movie or series that you have in your possession and nothing that you have downloaded illegally, wink-wink, with what than proceed to open the file in VLC.

When the file is in playback mode, you must access the Tools tab, if you are with a computer under the Microsoft operating system, or at Window tab, if you are on a computer with Apple bitten apple. You should look for a menu indicating Video Effects. Once inside this menu, you will have to go to the Geometry tab. From here the adventure begins. Choose the format that your puzzle will have, having to mark the number of rows and columns of your puzzle, with the consequent increase in difficulty as you increase these values. In addition, you must bear in mind that if your video is not of the best quality, this will be a point against when solving the puzzle.

We recommend you | The three best websites to make puzzles online

Once the procedure indicated above has been performed, simply close the pop-up window that you have invoked and enjoy the infinite possibilities of the game. A trick, within the trick, is that you have two ways to solve the puzzle. If you want to play easily, leave the video stopped, so you will have a still image to solve. However, if you are not daunted by the great challenges, I suggest that you increase the number of rows and columns and that you reproduce the content. We’ll see if you have enough skill as if to solve it on the move.

Follow Andro4all