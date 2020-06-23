Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Last of Us: Part II has turned out to be a polarizing game. While there are those who have enjoyed the Naughty Dog AAA, many others have considered it to be their duty. Among the complaints of many players is the direction that history took. So much so that there are already those who created a petition to request that it be changed.

A user who used the pseudonym Joel Miller (named after the protagonist of The Last of Us), created a petition asking Sony to redo the story for The Last of Us: Part II. This since it considers that Naughty Dog delivered a project with « great gameplay, graphics and mechanics », but an « extremely bad » story.

We will not continue telling you Joe Miller’s arguments, since they fall into spoiler territory. What we do anticipate is that he considers the project to be “a lack of respect” for the fans who waited for a sequel for 7 years to receive something that they consider they do not deserve.

At the time of writing this note, 2,529 people have signed the petition. The goal is to collect 5,000 signatures.

The request is unlikely to accomplish anything

It should be mentioned that this request is unlikely to achieve anything. We say this since The Last of Us: Part II is already a finished project and changing these settings would be extremely complicated and expensive.

Furthermore, it should be noted that the Naughty Dog project is being a bestseller in regions such as the UK. So most likely, they will view these comments as an annoying minority.

The Last of Us: Part II is available for PlayStation 4 from June 19. You can know more about this title if you click here.