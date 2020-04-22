The pandemic of the new coronavirus has not only hit people’s health, it also represents a severe blow to the economy and the pocket of Mexicans, for this reason, and in the face of an increasingly uncertain scenario, Mi Trueque is born, an initiative citizen whose objective is “to help people in the face of a health emergency serving as a point of contact between those who offer services and products of various kinds”To others, through the famous, barter.

According to the statement:

“My Barter is a family initiative that has sought to support difficult situations and this is no exception. Taking as a point of reference the citizen efforts that arose during the emergency of 19-S, this virtual space for exchange was created with the firm conviction of helping society ”.

The participation mechanism, it is explained, is very simple. You only have to fill out a form (that we put at your disposal here) to request a barter. The form will indicate what products or services they need, the degree of urgency and the contact details. Subsequently, Mi Barter does a search in its registry of records to help you find who has what you’re looking for. And all this through its Facebook page.

The statement also notes that Mi Trueque seeks:

“… That among ourselves we are able to glimpse how in these situations life changes us from one moment to another; There are those who cannot leave home because they are alone and have no one to support them. ”

So there you have it, if you are one of the people who have been affected by the pandemic or are in a position to help those who have been violated, this platform found on Facebook is what you are looking for.

To start using My Barter go to: https://www.facebook.com/mitruequecov2020/

.