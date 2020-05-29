Today, those from Grove have announced that the equipment is for sale

Official pilots, testers, development and jobs are at risk

Williams has been one of the most successful and most historic teams in F1 history

A user of the online organization Charge.org, under the name Lewis Bassindale, has publicly requested to save the Williams team. He comments that Formula 1 cannot lose a team with as much history as Grove’s, and encourages fans of this sport to sign the petition to help the team in these difficult times.

Williams today has publicly announced his breakup with its main sponsor, RoKiT. They have also made it known that the equipment is for sale, especially after revealing a loss of 19 million euros in the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year. Currently, Williams – one of the most successful teams with the longest history in Formula 1 – is hanging by a thread.

“Williams has announced today that they want to sell their Formula 1 team after several money losses. CI think we should do everything possible to save this fundamental foundation of motorsports.. I ask Formula 1 and the FIA, together with the departments of media, culture and sport, to help the team to continue competing, “Bassindale says in the statement requested by the firm.

The team led by Claire Williams has experienced moments of oblivion in the last two years, in which its two drivers have not stopped filling the last two places on the grid. In addition, the march of main sponsors such as Martini –in 2018–, Rexona –in 2019– and RoKiT –this same year– together with the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, has done a lot of damage from the economic point of view.

From this moment the equipment is for sale. I am in jeopardy of the official pilot positions of George Russell and Nicholas Latifi, the testing and development pilot positions of Jamie Chadwick, Roy Nissany, Dan Ticktum and Jack Aitken, and last but not least all the jobs of the company.

