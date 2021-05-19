Create hidden messages with invisible ink and artificial intelligence

In this way, the AI ​​model learned the common ink symbols printed with normal ink, such as “stop”, and when a soft UV effect was demonstrated in the writing, the invisible ink illustrated the specified message “start”.

Due to the fact that these algorithms can notice minimal modifications in the symbols, we would find ourselves before an approach with great potential, especially when it comes to encrypt messages one hundred percent securely, using hundreds of different unpredictable symbols.

Reference: Yunhuan Yuan et al. Paper Information Recording and Security Protection Using Invisible Ink and Artificial Intelligence, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2021). DOI: 10.1021 / acsami.1c01179