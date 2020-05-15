Taking into account that it is one of the applications that receives the most updates throughout the year, it is not surprising that a large part of the news coming to Google Chrome may go unnoticed.

Something like this has happened with the “Tab Groups” or “Tab Groups” function, one of the last tools to land on the most used web browser on the planet, which has been overlooked by more than one despite being, in my opinion, one of the best features ever introduced in a browser.

Better organize your Chrome tabs with tab groups

It’s true: Google Chrome is not the first browser to introduce this feature. Some others, like Vivaldi, have long offered the possibility of group open tabs for a better organization. However, its arrival at the web browser with the largest number of users on the planet is, without a doubt, something of utmost importance and worth considering.

The function does exactly what it promises: it allows create different groups with which to organize the open tabs, and assign different colors to make it easier and faster to identify them with the naked eye.

How to create tabs in Chrome

First of all, you should bear in mind that, in order to use this function, you need to have a version equal to or greater than Google Chrome 81 Beta installed on your Windows, Linux or Mac computer. In the case of having an earlier version, it is most likely that the groups of tabs are not yet available, or that you should activate them through the experimental menu “flags” of the browser.

On the other hand, in this case we talk about the desktop version of the browser. In case you want use groups of tabs in Chrome on your mobile, we recommend you take a look at our guide in which we explain how to do it step by step, although its operation is not yet completely polished.

That said, the process for creating tab groups in Chrome is easy. You only need to open the browser and open any web page in a new tab. Then with right click on the tab, you must select the option “Add a new group”. In case you want add other tabs to that group, you just have to drag them towards him.

Customize your tab groups

Chrome also allows customize groups for a better organization. By default, each group will be identified by a point of a different color to the rest. However, if you right-click on the group, the option to give a name to the group or change its color.

From this same menu of options, you can also add new tabs to the group, close all open tabs or simply remove tabs from the group without closing open web pages.

Unlike what happened in previous versions of the browser, tab groups already appear to be 100% implemented in Chrome and its operation is finally adequate. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that this function will also be available in other browsers based on the Chromium engine.

