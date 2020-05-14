These avatars can be customized to represent “your unique and authentic personality,” wrote the head of Facebook.

They can already be used in the United States.

Now Facebook already allows you to create avatars that can be used as stickers for Stories or to reply to comments on Messenger.

Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook application, wrote on his personal account that heAvatars allow people to express a greater variety of emotions.

These avatars can be customized so that represent “your unique and authentic personality”, wrote the French Fiji Fimo.

How to create Facebook avatars?

You have to click on the option to create a comment, then click on the happy face button, select the stickers option and click on “Create your Avatar”.

Facebook avatars were released in 2019 in countries like Australia, New Zealand, some European countries and Canada, and now in the United States, however, for their arrival in Latin American countries there is still no date.

