Batteries charged by moisture? Water vapor emerges as a renewable energy source.

Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that water vapor in the atmosphere has the potential to become a viable source of renewable energy.

So far, the voltage generated in his experiments is extremely low. But if it expands, they say the phenomenon could be used to charge batteries.

For his part, Colin Price, researcher at the Porter School of Environment and Earth Sciences at Tel Aviv University. and co-author of the research, states:

“If an AA battery is 1.5V, there may be a practical application in the future: developing batteries that can charge from water vapor in the air.”

The search for renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and biomass dams, are of concern to both scientists and policy makers due to its enormous potential in the fight against climate change.

Price and his team sought to harness the potential of water droplets, which previous research has shown to be capable of loading metal surfaces through friction forces.

Along these same lines, other studies have shown that some types of metals will generate an electrical charge in response to humidity in the air.

Water vapor in the atmosphere can be the main source of renewable energy.

The team’s experiments were designed to discover how a voltage could be generated between two metals, one grounded, when they were subjected to high levels of humidity.

When the air was dry, no voltage was produced. But once the humidity levels rose above 60 percent, a voltage began to develop, before disappearing again once the moisture began to drop.

These results were reproduced in experiments carried out outdoors under natural conditions.

“We tried to reproduce electricity in the laboratory and found that different insulated metal surfaces would accumulate different amounts of water vapor charge in the atmosphere, but only if the relative humidity of the air was greater than 60 percent,” Price said.

He added: “This happens almost every day in the summer in Israel and every day in most tropical countries.”

According to the researchers, the experiments showed that humid air could be used to charge surfaces of around a volt, which they say is not so far from practical use.

“The results may be particularly important as a renewable source of energy in developing countries, where many communities still do not have access to electricity, but the humidity is constantly 60 percent,” Prince said.

The research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

