‘Black Nitrogen’, researchers discover new high-pressure material and solve a puzzle from the periodic table.

A new finding revealed that nitrogen may not be that strange after all, it just needs the right extreme pressure conditions, and then it lines up, behaving like everyone else.

When it comes to putting the lightest elements on the periodic table under high pressure, nitrogen seems to be the strangest.

While oxygen, boron, and carbon change structure according to a specific pattern, nitrogen does not, an obvious anomaly that scientists have struggled to resolve.

An important order

The periodic table is organized in ascending order, based on the number of protons in the atomic nucleus of each element, from left to right in 18 numbered columns, also known as families.

These families are not random: they are made up of elements that have similar properties, which are repeated through intervals.

The elements at the top of a column in that family have the lowest number of protons and the lowest mass. And that’s where it gets interesting.

In some families, when creating alternative physical forms (allotropes) of the top element under pressure, they show structural properties similar to the heaviest elements in the group, but under normal conditions, no excessive pressure is required.

Allotropes are different forms of elements that can exist in the same state. For example, graphite, graphene, and diamond are allotropes of carbon, all existing in the solid state.

According to the researchers, all the allotropes mentioned above follow the family pattern very well.

And nitrogen, how did they do it?

Then there is the nitrogen. His family contains nitrogen, phosphorous, arsenic, antimony, bismuth and Muscovius. In previous high-pressure experiments, nitrogen did not exhibit structures similar to any of these elements.

But maybe we just can’t find them? Researchers from the University of Bayreuth in Germany developed a new method to measure nitrogen at high pressure.

First, they squeezed the nitrogen gas into a diamond anvil, at almost 1.4 million times atmospheric pressure at sea level, while using a laser to heat it up to temperatures around 3,726 degrees Celsius.

This process was carried out in stages.

They then used single-synchrotron crystal X-ray diffraction (X-rays shot through a particle accelerator) to study and identify the material it was in, and performed complementary Raman spectroscopy and density functional theory calculations to confirm that identification.

The crystal structure of the heated, compressed nitrogen was new, but also familiar.

Section of the periodic table: Nitrogen (red) and the heavier elements phosphorus, arsenic, antimony and bismuth (green) belong to the group of elements 15. Image: Dominique Laniel

The material the researchers found was not structurally similar to the elements of the nitrogen family, but allotropes of the nitrogen family. In particular, an allotrope of phosphorous called black phosphorus, but also allotropes of arsenic and antimony called black arsenic and black antimony.

“We were surprised and intrigued by the measurement data that suddenly gave us a characteristic structure of black phosphorus”said physicist and chemist Dominique Laniel of Bayreuth University.

“Other experiments and calculations have since confirmed this finding. This means that there is no doubt about it: nitrogen, in fact, is not an exceptional element, but follows the same golden rule of the periodic table as carbon and oxygen. “

Therefore, the researchers have come up with the name ‘black nitrogen’, and they believe it has some interesting potential applications. It is made up of two-dimensional layers, with the atoms arranged in a lattice zigzag pattern.

Same as him graphene, negro black nitrogen ’appears to be highly conductive, which means it could be useful for semiconductors, transistors, and other high-tech applications.

At the moment, however, it is too unstable. It can only exist in those conditions of high pressure and heat. The moment these influences relax, the negro black nitrogen ’dissolves.

The research has been published in Physical Review Letters.

