Create an indestructible halo of light that can pass through opaque materials as if they weren’t there

Researchers from the University of Utrecht and TU Wien (Vienna) have created special light waves that can penetrate even opaque materials, as if they weren’t even in the way. As they have published this week in the journal ‘Nature Photonics’, it is possible to modify a beam of light so that when it hits an object, instead of being modified and altered by completely changing the light, it is only attenuated.

In practice, what these scientists have achieved is an “indestructible” beam of light, according to the authors themselves. A beam of light that does not change when passing objects and is able to remain “invariant to scattering”. A job that opens the door to emit light waves that are not affected by objects and consequently avoid interference.

A light that is invariant to interference from objects it passes through

Take the case of the sugar cube. It is not totally transparent, but it is translucent. When light hits the sugar, it is completely scattered in a complex way, causing us to not be able to see well through the lump. It is the effect of the scattering of the photons when they collide with the atoms of the material. However, these researchers have been able to create a halo of light that when colliding with a material it is able to retain the peculiarities of the original halo.

“Each of these light wave patterns changes and is deflected in a very specific way when sent through a disordered medium,” explains Professor Stefan Rotter from the TU Wien Institute for Theoretical Physics. Together with his team, they study the patterns and scattering of light on different surfaces.

To “understand” the scattering pattern, the researchers found that they can shine certain light signals through zinc oxide dust and measure it at the detector. From here they can specifically calculate how wave dispersion works. “How could we show, there is a very special class of light waves: the so-called scattering invariant light modes, which produce exactly the same wave pattern in the detector, regardless of whether the light wave was just sent through the air or whether it had to penetrate the complicated zinc oxide layer, “explains S. Rotter.

Image: M. Kühmayer and AP Mosk (TU Wien).

Finding these invariant light modes is complex, but despite being rare they do explain that there will be many since there are unlimited possible light waves. Scientists in Vienna have worked with a few, but leave the door open to find many more. Combining them correctly it is possible to create these halos of light capable of passing through objects.

“In this way, at least within certain limits, there are enough freedom to choose which image we want to send through the object without interference“explains Jeroen Bosch, one of the PhD students collaborating on the project.” In hospitals, X-rays are used to look inside the body; they have a shorter wavelength and therefore can penetrate our skin. But the way a light wave penetrates an object depends not only on the wavelength, but also on the waveform, “says Matthias Kühmayer.

This new research opens the door to finding patterns of visible light that can pass through objects without being affected. A kind of X-rays, but with light beams. Another possibility pointed out by those responsible is carrying out biological experiments, where they can introduce light at very specific points to look inside cells.

More information | Nature