The design of this biomimetic eye presents a “high degree of structural similarities with the human eye” and is capable of “achieving high resolution images

A team of scientists has created an artificial eye that mimics the functioning of human vision, significantly improving the quality of the image, according to a study published on Wednesday by the journal Nature.

The research has been carried out by experts from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (China) and the University of Berkeley (USA), who trust that it serves to develop new applications in the field of robotics and visual prostheses.

The design of this biomimetic eye presents a “high degree of structural similarities with the human eye” and is capable of “achieving high-resolution images chen individual electrical nanowires are installed“Highlight the authors in the study.

It is an “electrochemical eye” with a “hemispheric retina” that contains “a group of high intensity nanowires” built with perovskite ore, which are capable of imitating the functioning of photoreceptors in the human retina.

They demonstrated that this device can “see” by reconstructing images (the letters “E”, “I” and “Y”) already seen by the artificial eye.

In this proof of concept, the authors point out, the images taken by the new biomimetic eye tThey have a low resolution because the nanowire group only consists of 100 pixels (each pixel has three nanowires).

However, they assure that this design has the potential to offer an even better resolution than that achieved by human eyes, since it is possible to increase the density of nanowires, getting to multiply by ten the one that the human eyes have.

It may interest you:

New superfast robot based on cheetahs created

Sony and ANA will create robots to go to work, buy or perform other tasks

Xenobots have already been created: discover what the world’s first living robots are like

.