That’s right, create a Windows 10 boot drive for you to have on hand if you ever have problems with your current computer. Also, it’s easy for you to be intimidated when you hear terms like bootable USB or “media creation tool”, but it’s not difficult at all.

Creating a bootable Windows 10 USB drive is a fairly straightforward process and something you should definitely do if you have a Windows computer. The backup drive can save you time and headaches if you ever need to reinstall Windows. And if you are creating a gamer computer, this is one of the last things you will need to finish this development.

In addition to having an empty 8GB USB drive and a Windows computer, you should set aside approximately 30 minutes of your time, maybe more, depending on your internet speed.

It is possible to use a Mac computer to create a Windows 10 boot drive, but the process is quite complicated and requires you to be familiar with Terminal, the Mac command line tool. Also, it is not a process that would be recommended for the average user. Recently, users who build their gamer computers and who, despite having a certain level of familiarity with the Terminal, had to use a Windows computer, which is a safer and easier process.

Use Microsoft’s media creation tool to create a Windows 10 boot drive

Microsoft has a dedicated tool that you can use to download the Windows 10 system image; also known as ISO and create your bootable USB drive.

First of all, start by navigating to the official Microsoft page, and click the “Download tool now” button.

Once the download is complete, double-click the file called “MediaCreationToolxxxx” to be able to run it. You should know that the last four digits of the file name indicate the Windows 10 version number.

If you download this file today, the file name is MediaCreationTool1909, but that will change as the latest versions of Windows 10 are released. This way, the file should be in your Downloads folder.

Now, you just have to accept the Microsoft terms and conditions, select the option “Create installation media (USB flash drive, DVD or ISO file) for another computer” and click Next.

You will be asked to select the language, edition, and architecture you want to use. By default, the tool will use the best options for the computer on which you are creating the boot drive.

You can change any of the options by unchecking the box next to the option called: “Use the recommended options for this computer” and use the drop-down options. If you are unsure of the 64-bit or 32-bit architecture required, select the “Both” option from the drop-down menu called Architecture.

Then click the “Next” button when you have adjusted the options. Leave the USB flash drive selected and connect your USB drive to your computer. All you have to do is select the Next button so you can continue.

Disconnect any additional USB drives you have on your computer

Now, select the USB drive from the list. If you have more than one drive connected to your computer and are not sure which one to choose, unplug the additional drives. With the correct drive selected, click the Next button.

The Microsoft tool will take care of the rest from there. You can continue working or surf the internet while the tool does its job. Again, the process should take around 30 minutes, more or less, depending on the speed of your internet connection.

When the tool finishes doing its job, click “Finish” and remove the USB drive from your computer. In the future, if you need to install or reinstall Windows, you can connect the unit to your computer and restart it. In this way, your computer should boot into the drive, giving you the option to install Windows.

If it does not give you that option, you will have to restart your computer in the BIOS firmware, generally pressing Esc, F2 or a similar key while it is starting up and change the boot drive or “bootmenu” to your USB memory. The process for each computer or motherboard, if you are building a gamer computer will be different. For this you should consult the user manual and see the instructions in this regard.

