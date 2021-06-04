Create a synthetic bacteria that resists viruses

Researchers from the Cambridge Medical Research Council (UK) have created, through genetic engineering, a synthetic strain of E. coli in which they included several non-standard amino acids. In this way, they got the synthetic bacteria to be protected from viral infection.

Their work, published this week in the journal Science, is one of the first to design proteins using not one but several non-canonical amino acids (ncAA), that is, hundreds of molecules that can be found in nature or in the laboratory but are not innately used by organisms.

“The ability to generate designer proteins using multiple unnatural ‘building blocks’ will unlock myriad applications, from the development of new biotherapies until biomaterials with innovative properties ”, they write Delila Jewel and Abhishek Chatterjee in a related article.

So that we understand each other, in nature biological systems use 64 codons – each of them is a sequence of three nucleotides of DNA or RNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid – to encode protein synthesis.

However, there are 64 different triplets and there are only 20 canonical amino acids or different natural ones, so different codons determine the same amino acid. This is called degeneration of the genetic code.

Experts believe that removing certain codons and the transfer RNAs that read them from the genome, and replacing them with ncAA amino acids, may allow the creation of synthetic cells with properties not found in biology, such as potent viral resistance and increased biosynthesis of new proteins.

However, although hundreds of different ncAAs have been genetically encoded in various walks of life, until now the focus has been largely limited to incorporating a single non-canonical amino acid into a peptide.

Unbeatable bacteria against viral infections

The new Science work demonstrates how specific incorporation of multiple different ncAAs into proteins is possible using a synthetic strain of E. coli. Thus, a team led by Jason chin it removed the transfer RNAs and release factor 1 and created cells of this bacterium that do not read several codons.

Thus, since viruses depend on the host cell’s ability to read all codons in the viral genome to reproduce, the modified E. coli cells became fully resistant to a wide variety of viruses.

The Cambridge specialists reassigned each of these codons to three different ncAAs and showed that “efficient synthesis of designer proteins is indeed possible.”

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.