HAL 9000 is the onboard heuristic Artificial Intelligence of the Discovery spacecraft in the Space Odyssey novel series. Despite being an Artificial Intelligence, he was one of the most important characters in a saga and has become a precise prediction of how AI could be to be a 1968 novel. Now someone has created one with a Raspberry Pi and with Google Assistant – the same personal assistant that you probably carry on your Android phone.

It is not a recreation, but this replica of the HAL 9000 literally works, we can talk to him And this DIY Artificial Intelligence will do whatever we ask it to – as long as it has been programmed to do so, of course. However, although the film from more than 50 years ago was very correct about what intelligences could be in the future, it was not correct with the parameter of time, since when we arrived in 2001 – the time on which the first installment is based – We did not have a HAL 9000 on the nightstand.

The youtuber engineer who created this fantastic gadget is byte sized and has a full channel of tutorials on how to do a lot of useful things – in addition to many other entertainment tutorials. AND you only needed a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, a USB microphone, a resistor and a button, in addition to a long time. All this together with “a little” programming allowed him to recreate that Heuristically Programmed Algorithmic Computer 9000 from the movie with Google Assistant as the brain.

The ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ fan who built his own HAL 9000 with a Raspberry Pi

Although he has not uploaded the complete program or the plans of the case so that anyone can recreate his work, claims that the source code is “cleaned” and that it will be released soon. If so, anyone who knows how to use a Raspberry Pi in its strictest sense would only have to download the program and install it on the board, also creating their own personal assistant with the appearance of the mythical HAL 9000.

If you decide so, you can do with your HAL 9000 in the style of Do It Yourself exactly the same as with your Google Assistant. That is, despite the fact that the appearance is very cool, you will not be able to ask for more than it is. In fact, I probably would have used some other system like Alexa, which I personally like more. But don’t run that fast, you will need a 3D printer to build the case.

In fact, if selling a personal assistant with an Artificial Intelligence like this one it would probably be very popular. And it’s not too far away, because a company called Master Replicas has done just that but with Alexa – Amazon’s personal assistant behind the Amazon Echo – in addition to adding a screen.

