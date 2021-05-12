Create a central crypto controller

Compartir

Source: Adobe / splitov27

A body affiliated with the South Korean National Assembly has formulated a set of recommendations to further regulate the nation’s crypto industry, including creating a new government-run department for crypto-related matters.

According to Herald Kyungjae and Chosun, the Investigation Service of the National Assembly (NARS), which carries out research and policy advisory functions for legislators and parliamentary committees, concluded that government and regulators have caused a muddying of the waters in the cryptocurrency sector, and advised the creation of a new body that, in fact, it would take sole responsibility for formulating the encryption policy.

The authors of the NARS report stated that while the Financial Services Commission Financial Regulation (FSC) has taken the position that crypto assets cannot be considered financial currency or products, another financial regulator, the Financial Supervision Service , has recently referenced tokens like bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), and XRP in its recent reports on the current state of fintech in the nation. Meanwhile, the central bank from Korea has previously talked about classifying tokens as a “form of commodity,” which has caused even more confusion.

Supreme Court rulings on cryptocurrency matters have also further clouded the landscape, with judges declaring in some cases that tokens have financial value, or even coin-like properties.

All of this has led to what the authors dubbed a “regulatory vacuum” in the crypto space.

Last month, Cryptonews.com reported on the struggle for control of cryptocurrencies in Seoul, an increasingly red-hot political potato. If NARS involvement brings legislators and ministries together, or sows further division, only time will tell.

Furthermore, the FSC, the report’s authors added, is now “passively responding” due to its stance on cryptocurrencies, while it should be “actively discussing the legal status of crypto assets, which ministries should be in charge, and what measures they could protect. [a los inversores]”..”

The report’s authors also suggested that “suppressing reckless speculation” in crypto markets should become a priority for Seoul.

They also recommended that exchanges and crypto custodians be forced to hold reserve funds (or contribute to a core pool of funds) to guard against hacking and other unexpected incidents. These companies, they added, should be required to keep customer tokens in cold wallets.

And the NARS authors concluded that “uncertainty” would likely reign until the “divisions” between ministries were resolved and the market was finally presented with “clearly laid out regulatory goals and protection.”

