Create a bionic vision system that could change the lives of blind people | Technology

A new bionic vision system is about to hit the market, and it could change the lives of people who are blind or visually impaired.

Technological advance must always be seen as an aid to human beings, and now a technology promises bionic vision that could allow visually impaired or blind people to see again.

The bioelectronics company Pixium Vision SA just won the HealthTech Award 2020 for its system called Prima System, a next-generation bionic vision technology that could empower blind people.

After receiving the award, its managers affirm that “Prima System has demonstrated the potential to make a significant improvement in the quality of life of patients with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and this award recognizes its ability to improve vision” .

Its managers explain that the Prima System consists of a photovoltaic substitute for photoreceptors that allow the use of a central prosthesis and natural peripheral vision for people with age-related atrophic dry macular degeneration. Right now they are in the last clinical step before this new bionic vision technology hits the market in Europe.

According to the first tests, lAMD patients saw substantial improvement in vision with the Prima System.

The objective is to make use of this technology to compensate for severe vision loss or degenerative retinal diseases, thus improving the quality of life of visually impaired or even blind people.

Today, say those responsible, 285 million people around the world are visually impaired, and 39 million are totally blind.