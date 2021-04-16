Create 3D images from a 2D one

Yesterday I had the opportunity to discover, exclusively, NVIDIA’s GANverse3D, a solution with which the green giant has once again demonstrated the potential offered by artificial intelligence when trained, and used, correctly. Before entering the matter, I remind you that at the GTC in 2021 the company has already reaffirmed its commitment to AI, and took the opportunity to show some important news that you can find summarized in this article.

NVIDIA’s GANverse3D allows convert 2D images into animated 3D objects in real time, and in a simple and fast way, even if we do not have previous knowledge of modeling and rendering of said type of objects, since the process is carried out in a fully automated way, and in a matter of seconds.

This platform has been developed by the NVIDIA AI Research Lab team from Toronto, Canada, and in the video that we accompany just below these lines you can see it in action. Awesome, right? Well keep reading, what we are going to tell you how it works exactly.

At the outset, what is NVIDIA’s GANverse3D and how does it work?

We are before an engine based on artificial intelligence which is supported by a deep learning system. Said motor has been trained previously to be able to create fully animated 3D models starting solely from a 2D image. This means that just upload a 2D image, tag it and voila, NVIDIA’s GANverse3D will take care of converting it into a fully animated three-dimensional model.

It goes without saying that this tool can be extremely helpful for architects, content creators, game developers and other professionals who use 3D models in their day-to-day life, as it can save them a lot of time and effort, and the end result offers a quality good enough that those 3D models can be used professionally.

And how has NVIDIA’s GANverse3D been trained? It is a good question, and we are not going to leave you in doubt. To shape the entire training process required, NVIDIA researchers used a generative network that synthesized images that showed the same object in 2D from different points of view. For example, in the case of a car, we would have to use images of the front, the sides, the rear and the upper area.

Those pictures taken from different points of view are combined into a rendering framework which deals, through an inference process, to create a 3D model based on the information obtained through those 2D images that showed the object from different perspectives. After completing that training process, NVIDIA’s GANverse3D engine has learned to create 3D models from a single 2D image, meaning that you no longer need multiple 2D images with different perspectives of the same object.

Kitt comes to life through NVIDIA’s GANverse3D

NVIDIA has confirmed that with this engine it is possible to create 3D models of different objects from 2D images, and that it works without problems with NVIDIA Omniverse and with the GeForce RTX 20 series and RTX 30 series graphics cards.

To demonstrate their potential, those in green converted a 2D image of Kitt, better known in Spain as “The Fantastic Car”, in such an elaborate three-dimensional model It even featured highly detailed wheels and headlights. Once that model was obtained, they used the NVIDIA Omniverse and NVIDIA PhysX kits to improve the quality of the textures, and to achieve highly realistic driving physics.

The result is so good that it is truly surprising, as we can see in the attached image, and that we have been able to skip the entire 3D modeling process (and dispense with the necessary knowledge to do so).

On the other hand, the level of training that NVIDIA has achieved is also surprising, since, as we have said, we do not need several 2D images so that artificial intelligence can “join” them and create a 3D model, but rather is able to carry out an inference process starting from a single 2D image, and deduce, from it, everything necessary to create a 3D model.

NVIDIA’s GANverse3D is undoubtedly one of the best examples of all that artificial intelligence can give of itself, of how it can make our lives easier, and a clear example of why all the big players in the sector are making important efforts to be leaders in artificial intelligence.