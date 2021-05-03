CreakyJoints launches Spanish ArthritisPower

Free application will help Spanish-speaking patients to monitor their condition and participate in research, in order to increase understanding of health disparities and treatment failures.

CreakyJoints®, the international multicultural digital arthritis community for patients and caregivers and part of the Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF), today announced the availability of ArthritisPower® Spanish, a patient-centered research registry fully available in Spanish for people who live with inflammatory joint, bone, and skin conditions, such as arthritis. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a focus on health disparities in Hispanic communities (among others), but the inequities and inequalities faced by Spanish-speaking communities already existed before the pandemic, including adequate access to care. medical and adequate information. Hispanics are also underrepresented in medical research. ArthritisPower Español invites the Spanish-speaking community, many of whom identify themselves as Hispanic, to proactively participate in the management of their disease and contribute to a better understanding of people living with arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. .

“It is very exciting to be able to offer ArthritisPower Español to our Spanish-speaking community,” said Daniel Hernández, MD, Director of Medical Affairs and Liaison for the Hispanic Community, CreakyJoints Español. “We know that patients who are active in treating their condition, those who are informed about their condition and participate in shared decision-making with their doctors, have improved their health outcomes. ArthritisPower Español is an easy-to-use tool that it will help patients monitor the most important aspects of their condition and discuss their data with their physicians. “

Available as a free app for your cell phones and computers, the ArthritisPower Research Registry was first launched in 2015 and now includes more than 30,000 people tracking their experience with rheumatic, musculoskeletal, and / or other conditions. inflammatory using the same Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) measures used in your doctor’s office. Patients can select from dozens of Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) measures to track, ranging from pain, fatigue, physical function and more, and share that data directly with their doctor. They can also participate in research studies voluntarily. Results from previous ArthritisPower studies have been presented at US and international medical meetings and published in clinical research journals. The launch of ArthritisPower Español is a deliberate investment by CreakyJoints and its parent organization, the Fundación Global Healthy Living Foundation, to encourage people who communicate more comfortably in Spanish to proactively contribute their health data to improve their understanding of health. staff and learn more about the community of patients with rheumatic conditions to which they belong.

ArthritisPower Español available to millions

The latest data available from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 4.4 million Hispanic Americans live with some form of physician-diagnosed arthritis. The prevalence of arthritis among Hispanics is lower than among non-Hispanic whites, they are almost twice as likely to be disabled by arthritis and suffer joint damage. More than a condition for older adults, arthritis affects millions of people who live with these inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, the onset of which can occur at any age.

“I will be encouraging my patients to download the ArthritisPower app because I want them to track their health with patient reported outcome measures (PROs) that are important to their treatment goals and can also take advantage of the other elements of the app. Such as tracking your medications, and taking notes on anything that has been happening in your life that has triggered some kind of response in your health, like taking a vacation or starting a new medicine, “he says. Juan Maya, MD, a rheumatologist at the Rheumatology Center of Palm Beach and a medical advisor for CreakyJoints Español. “The more a patient learns and understands about their arthritis, the better we can collaborate to build an effective and actionable management strategy.”

“Given what we know about the health disparities that Hispanics experience in the United States, this collective data will be a powerful tool to inform researchers and healthcare providers about the needs of this specific arthritis population,” said Shilpa Venkatachalam, PhD, who is the Associate Director of Patient Centered Research for CreakyJoints® and the Global Healthy Living Foundation and the co-principal investigator for the ArthritisPower® Patient Research Registry. “We are excited to expand the reach of the ArthritisPower Research Registry and look forward to welcoming Spanish-speaking members to our research community.”

A group of ArthritisPower Español participants will be invited to join ArthritisPower’s existing group of patient governors. This group is responsible for helping to evaluate requests for research studies in collaboration with clinics, researchers, and CreakyJoints. They also contribute perspective on future research questions at ArthritisPower.

“Part of our mission is to provide opportunities for patients to amplify their voice and feel heard,” said Louis Tharp, CEO and co-founder of CreakyJoints. “We look forward to seeing ArthitisPower’s continued growth that began with infrastructure funding from the Affordable Care Act’s Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute, with a mission to benefit users from the data shared to their provider teams.”

About ArthritisPower

Created by CreakyJoints®, ArthritisPower® is the first patient-centered research registry for joint, bone, and inflammatory skin conditions, as well as arthritis and rheumatologic manifestations of gastrointestinal (GI) conditions. With the authorization of thousands of arthritis patients, the ArthritisPower computer and mobile app allows patients to freely monitor their disease and participate in voluntary research studies in a safe and accessible manner. The results of ArthritisPower studies are frequently published in peer-reviewed journals and presented at medical meetings in the United States and around the world. ArthritisPower Patient Governors act as gatekeepers for researchers seeking access to registry data or soliciting the community to participate in one-time voluntary studies. For more information and to join ArthritisPower, visit ArthritisPower.org.

About CreakyJoints ®

CreakyJoints ® is a digital community for millions of arthritis patients and their caregivers around the world seeking patient-centered education, support, advocacy, and research. We represent patients in English and Spanish through our popular social media channels, our websites, and the 50-State Network, which includes more than 1,600 trained volunteers for patients, caregivers, and health care activists.

As part of the Global Healthy Living Foundation, CreakyJoints also maintains a voluntary patient-reported outcomes registry called ArthritisPower® (ArthritisPower.org), which includes thousands of arthritis patients who follow their conditions and volunteer with their permission to participate in longitudinal and observational research. CreakyJoints publishes the popular series “Raising the Voice of Patients,” which offers downloadable patient-centered navigation and educational tools for chronic disease management. It also has as part of its programming, PainSpot (PainSpot.org), a digital risk assessment tool for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, and eRheum (eRheum.org.es), for the support of telehealth and virtual care. All programming is free, always. For more information and to be part of the community, visit CreakyJoints.org.

