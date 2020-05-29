The CRE reported that it approved, unanimously, the rates in order to generate equal conditions and benefits for end users

The Energy regulatory commission (CRE) approved a project that will raise the tariffs to the private renewable producers in the middle of the battle of the companies against the new electrical policy of the Federal Government.

In an extraordinary session, CRE on Thursday endorsed an adjustment to the charges that the Federal electricity commission (CFE) applies to private parties for the right to use their transmission lines.

With this, it issues the charges for the energy transmission service that CFE Intermediación will apply “to the holders of the interconnection contracts bequeathed with power plants electric power generation with renewable energy sources or efficient cogeneration ”, indicated the order of the day.

In a statement, the CRE reported that it “unanimously approved the rates (…) in order to generate equal conditions and benefits for the end users“

According to CRE, by eliminating the deficit, the generation cost CFE’s Basic Services Provider (CFE SSB) will decrease, impacting a lower rate for end users ”.

The Commission indicated that the resolutions approved this day by the Governing Body, “are issued within the framework of the technical autonomy, operational and management of CRE, in accordance with the Law on Coordinated Regulatory Bodies in Energy Matters“

This resolution occurs amid controversy over the agreement that was published on April 29 by the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace) to “guarantee the efficiency, quality, reliability, continuity and security of National Electric System (SEN) ”In the coronavirus pandemic.

This measure limited the generation of renewable energy and it prohibited the emission in tests of the clean plants that were about to start, and it has already unleashed a legal battle.

It also adds to the reliability policy that the Secretary of Energy (Sener) published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on May 15.

The Sener established a change in the dispatch criteria, cornering the economic criteria for a new one of “reliability” that created confusion in the sector.

A day after that decision by the Ministry of Energy, the CRE issued a statement in which it stated that it should “coordinate with Sener” because it is up to “adjust the regulation that is necessary ”to implement the new policy.

“Attending to its faculties of protection to the interests of the users, attending to the reliability, stability, and security in the electrical supply, as well as to promote the efficient development of the industry, among others, “he said.

The extraordinary session, which is not yet publicly available, occurs a few days after Manuel Bartlett, director of the CFE, declared to the international press that he would ask to raise the rates to this regulatory body.

“Without discussion or explanation, CRE commissioners approved the new rates for CFE. Not a minute of reflection deserved to affect the Mexicans, “denounced the senator on Thursday Xóchitl Gálvez, from the National Action Party (PAN).

Although the CRE has not yet detailed how much the increase in rates will be, industry representatives warned of the risks represents.

“The impact of this promoted change could blow Mexico’s knee in full economic recovery and destroy the investment confidence in the entire economy ”, tweeted Julio Valle, spokesman for the Mexican Association of Wind Energy (AMDEE) and Solar (Asolmex).

The new energy rules, according to these associations, will affect 26 photovoltaic and wind solar plants that were ready to go into operation, plus 18 projects under construction, backed by more than 6,400 million dollars of investment.

With information from .