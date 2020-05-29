The CCE considered that the increase in the rates for legacy contracts is an “electrolinazo”, which affects investor confidence and the country’s competitiveness

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) considered that the increase in rates for legacy contracts is a “electrolinazo“, Which affects investor confidence and the country’s competitiveness.

In videoconference, the president of the organization, Carlos Salazar Lomelín, considered that the level of opacity in the Energy regulatory commission (CRE) is huge, as he did not disclose the exact terms, so he asked to immediately make his agreement public.

He also stated that it is a new step on the road to inhibiting competition, imposing arbitrary barriers, violating the rights of the private initiative and consumers, in addition to showing the intention to regain control, discretion and opacity in the electrical system.

According to the business representative, of all the electricity produced in Mexico, 54 percent is from the Federal electricity commission (CFE) and 46 percent of the private ones, which has not been the result of compromises, but of a law that allowed their entry and for 30 years they have been investing.

“We are standing at a totally and absolutely inadequate moment, where we should be concerned with another type of problem, in this situation, which is an affront to the rule of law, which seeks to capture the private sector through the regulatory channel, as we have already denounced and it has been reflected so far in four actions that the Federal Electricity Commission has promoted before the Ministry of Energy and regulatory bodies. “

Salazar Lomelín explained that if this request form CFE will further harm the country’s competitiveness, the ability to attract investment and job creation.

“We ask that this measure be rectified, because the participants in the market were not consulted and since consumers in general will be affected, in the generation and commercialization the Federal Electricity Commission is only one more participant, privileging the Federal Commission of Electricity to the detriment and above the rest of the market participants is an outrage to the Right State ”.

In turn, Roque González, president of the CCE Energy Commission, He pointed out that the companies that generate 14 percent of the country’s GDP will be affected, from automotive, industrial, education, hospitals, municipalities.

If this increase comes to put pressure on companies that already had difficulties as a result of the health emergency, this will make their recovery even more difficult, so this is somewhat unexpected in normal times. electrical costsIt is much more, it is almost reprehensible that it is done in these times. “

In fact, he explained that he estimates that the increase in the cost of transmission or transport of electricity is between five and 10 times what they pay, which adds to the competitive disadvantage, since large companies in Mexico pay between 25 percent more expensive electricity than in the United States and a median up to 50 percent more.

“It is an electroline to the entire productive sector of the country, which represents in our first count 14 points of the country’s GDP, they are at least 50 thousand charging points or at least 50 thousand meters ”, he assured.

The president of the CCE expressed the opinion that this will lead to an enormous number of people, companies, and service providers who feel affected by this measure and who will ask the power of attorney your solution.

“It is incredible that what is happening to us in the country is that all the measures that are being taken have been brought to justice and this shows that what is at the end is a situation of affectation,” he added.

With information from Notimex