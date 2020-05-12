Crazzy Steve signs for Impact Wrestling. The fighter who had previously been in the company, has re-signed a contract for several years.

Crazzy Steve signs for Impact Wrestling

Crazzy Steve has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling as reported this afternoon by Wrestling Inc. and has been confirmed in a tweet by Impact Wrestling.

BREAKING: As reported by @WrestlingInc, Crazzy Steve has signed with IMPACT Wrestling! @steveofcrazzy pic.twitter.com/4VRd8fDz6B – IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2020

Crazzy Steve previously worked for Impact Wrestling, then TNA, on and off from 2014 to 2017. Steve initially debuted as part of the group The Menagerie alongside Knux (aka Mike Knox), The Freak (aka Rob Terry), and Rebel.

After doing a heel turn on The Menagerie in “One Night Only!: Live” in 2015, Steve became a member of Decay in 2016. During his time with Decay he was flanked by Abyss and Rosemary. Steve and Abyss defeated Beer Money in the March 19, 2016 edition of TNA to win the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Decay also appeared in “Hard Team Apocalypto” by The Hardys, which took place in The Hardy Compound.

Steve’s last match at Impact Wrestling was on April 20, 2017. He reappeared as the mysterious teammate of Tommy Dreamer and Rhino at TNA Rebellion last month. Steve was able to help the ECW originals win victory over Madman Fulton, Jake and Dave Crist of oVe.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.