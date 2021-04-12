Crazy! The Porsche 911 GT3 has been tested at 300 km / h for 5,000 km in a row

The GT3 version of the Porsche 911 It is one of the most passionate, having a clear focus on sportsmanship and efficiency on the track. This model will be available in dealerships very soon, but we have just discovered some of the pre-production test to which he has subjected. And they do not leave us indifferent.

To begin with, we must remember that the new Porsche 911 GT3 of the 992 generation maintains the propellant 4 liter boxer and atmospheric intake. Now yield 510 hp and 470 Nm. Delivers maximum power at 8,400 rpm, yet stretches until 9,000 turns, something that very few cars can boast.

They comment from the Stuttgart brand that the engine was running on a bench for more than 22,000 hours. They claim that during those tests they simulated circuit profiles, running the thruster at peak performance for a long time. So much so that, once mounted on the car, they went to shoot at the Nardò oval to complete 5,000 kilometers followed at a constant speed of 300 km / h, stopping only to refuel.

On the other hand, engineers have also paid close attention to the aerodynamics. As many of you will know, it is the first 911 on the street to mount a suspended rear spoiler, being similar to the one used by the 911 RSR and 911 GT3 Cup of competition. Porsche says that this new wing design reduces flow losses and also generates well-balanced lift.

But it is never easy to find the ideal key, and everything to be tested and checked several times. Carried out about 700 simulations and then spent more than 160 hours tuning the car in the wind tunnel, which is said soon. The result is that at 200 km / h with the standard configuration, 50% more load is generated than in the predecessor GT3. Of course, the load is configurable by modifying the spoiler settings to adapt in one way or another to each track or riding style.

Not only does it have elements that are very similar to those of our racing cars, the development methods are also similar. In our ultra-modern Weissach wind tunnel we don’t just go straight, we simulate every conceivable driving situation. We induce roll, pitch and yaw to simulate physical influences on the track.

Source – Porsche