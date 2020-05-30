About “crazy, clueless, upset, deranged receipts”, we are going to attend to the matter “so that they become sane …”. Low rates will be met “data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262663” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “‘Crazy receipts will be investigated” “width = “696” height = “348” srcset = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?w=801&ssl=1 801w, https: // i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content /uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize= 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/> AMLO recalled that Energy in private hands implies high rates. At the Mañanera conference, he was questioned by the press about increases in electricity bills, and Reference was made to the case of Sonora, which was said to be one of the hottest on the planet. Examples were presented by the press of what they called “crazy receipts.” In this sense the president he promised to review the situation and “make them sane.” – “Regarding electricity rates that I tell Mexicans, I am going to fulfill the commitment that electricity rates do not increase, it is my commitment, it will not increase,” he said. «(…), And if there are lo crazy receipts’, absent-minded, deranged, deranged, we will attend to make them sane… ”: AMLO Will be investigated In this sense, it undertook that the head of the Federal Electricity Commission carry out the corresponding investigation and correction. “-We are going to do the investigation if it is happening but the instruction is not to increase the light in real terms and it has not increased” –he assured. AMLO fully slipped from rate increases: “It’s not like before, that’s why sometimes it heats up, because they want to confuse us.” He even reiterated that the rate increases were the result of private companies «they were doing their august », that is, big profits. – «(…), before the price of light was constantly increasing», the President recalled. He explained that said excessive increases were because said private companies also ordered: – «(…), how could it not increase if the private companies that sell electricity to the CFE always made their August, they sent“He pointed out. With all the precautions and without concentrations AMLO restarts tours Monday in Cancun will give Tren Maya a banner. You will visit Q. Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, Yucatan and Veracruz. One week in the capital and one week in entities

“data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “lazyload size-full wp-image-262645” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “AMLO restarts tours of the country, with due precautions “width =” 696 “height =” 348 “srcset =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?w=801&ssl=1 801w , https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion. mx / wp-content / uploads / 2020/05 / AMLO_reinicia_giras.jpg? resize = 768% 2C384 & ssl = 1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/AMLO_reinicia_giras .jpg? resize = 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “data-sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-rec alc-dims = “1” /> AMLO resumes touring the country, with due precautions

Regeneration, May 29, 2020. AMLO will start his tours with a press conference in Cancun, Quintana Roo, next Monday and at 11:00 am he will make a recognition in Isla Mujeres to the sailors.

In the afternoon a flag will be given for the start of the construction of the Mayan Train in cruise of the Cancun-Merida highway.

During his morning, the president confirmed He will go on tour in the southeast of the country, with all the precautions of the case.

“We will be on Monday in Quintana Roo, on Tuesday in Yucatan, on Wednesday in Campeche, on Thursday in Chiapas, on Friday in Tabasco, on Saturday in Veracruz, on Sunday in Sayula de Alemán, Veracruz,” he said.

– «We are going to continue with our activities and we are going to do it already running the country. A tour of the country begins on Monday », reported.

It is part of the new stage, taking care of all the protocols.

Of course, he indicated that he will continue with the meetings with his security cabinet that take place even before the Mañanera conference.

–“We are going to carry out the security meetings because we have to continue attending to everything related to the purpose of achieving Peace, it cannot be neglected”.

And he stressed: We have to continue to ensure that there is peace and quiet and combat violence so that we will continue to have security meetings from 6 to 7 of the tangle. “

Then he specified that These meetings will take place in the states of the republic.

Finally, he said that he will be on tour for a week in the country and a week in the capital.

Lodging

He pointed out clearly that his visits to the entities do not mean a relaxation of healthy distance.

New normality plan with traffic lights by entities: Gatell

In Valle de México, with a higher concentration, the maximum number of cases was reduced to 81%. The pandemic will continue for weeks. Permanent hygiene measures