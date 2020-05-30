About “crazy, clueless, upset, deranged receipts”, we are going to attend to the matter “so that they become sane …”. Low rates will be met

“data-medium-file =” https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?fit=300%2C150&ssl=1 “data-large-file = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?fit=696%2C348&ssl=1” class = “size-full wp-image-262663” src = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize=696%2C348&ssl=1” alt = “‘Crazy receipts will be investigated” “width = “696” height = “348” srcset = “https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?w=801&ssl=1 801w, https: // i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize=300%2C150&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content /uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize=768%2C384&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/regeneracion.mx/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/amlo_tarifas.jpg?resize= 696% 2C348 & ssl = 1 696w “sizes =” (max-width: 696px) 100vw, 696px “data-recalc-dims =” 1 “/>