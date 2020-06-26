It was in 1987 when after separating from The Revolution, the band formed by Prince from 80 to 86, that the “King of Funk” released what would be –among many others– a spectacular solo masterpiece. The double album Sign o ‘the Times It is considered by many as the best album of the 80s and by some others as the best ever written. Today, this beauty will have a reissue and will be released with 63 brand new songs and a concert movie never seen before.

Super Deluxe Edition

To give you an idea of ​​the magnitude of this reissue, The Super Deluxe Edition of Sign o ‘the Times has a total of 92 audio songs spread across eight CDs and 13 180-gram vinyl LPs. Along with a double album remastering, the expanded ensemble has 45 studio songs that were never released recorded between May 1979 and July 1987. Also includes a live album from the concert of June 20, 1987 at the “Sign O ‘The Times Tour” at the Galgenwaard Stadium in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

For true connoisseurs (and also new fans) this gift will be one of the reasons why releasing a wool becomes a considerable option. Both CDs and vinyl sets include a DVD containing Prince’s previously unreleased full charity concert on New Year’s Eve in Paisley Park on December 31, 1987. This concert marked the final performance on the “Sign O ‘The Times Tour” and featured the only onstage collaboration of Prince and the great Miles Davis.

The Super Deluxe Edition also contains a 120-page hardback book with never-before-seen handwritten lettering of Prince, photographs, study material, and other oddities of the time. Everything you need to be closer than ever to the “King of Funk”.

If this madness is not enough, or you prefer something simpler, Jack White’s Third Man Records will release a limited set of 7-inch singles boxes containing remastered audios of the singles from Sign o ‘the Times: the two promotional singles from Warner Records and two versions of an unreleased track “Witness 4 The Prosecution”.

Will there be other versions? When does it come out?

This edition of Sign o ‘the Times will officially launch this September 25 through Warner Records in association with Prince State. In case they do not get the price for this Super Deluxe Edition (you have to take care of the wool these days), they have to know that as in all the reissues there are versions of all kinds and at all prices. There you can find a Deluxe Edition and a new double disc version of the album.

If you can’t wait now and those little savings were looking for a pretext to leave, You can pre-order right now on the Prince website. Here you will also find all kinds of packages and merchandise such as “the cup and the T-shirt of the event”. In what comes to you this jewel of collection we leave you “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” to keep them excited.

