NEW YORK, Mar 26 (.) – Jacob Kunthara’s wife and three adult children have never seen him without the mustache he wore for 45 years. But during the coronavirus isolation measures this week, Jacob shaved at his Arizona home and covered himself with a mask, which he took off at dinner to impress his family.

Fiona Riebeling from New Haven, Connecticut used a fork, barbecue skewer, and nail scissors to transform her slim, long mane into a cheery fringe.

Across the United States, the COVID-19 “stay home” order with no end in sight has been seen by many as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experiment with a dramatically different style, knowing that if the new image is a failure, they have several weeks locked up for them to grow their hair again or fix it.

“This is the most radical thing I’ve ever done,” said Kunthara, 62, a civil engineer whose home is about 40 kilometers southeast of Phoenix.

After being forced to work at home for a week, Kunthara grabbed his razor last weekend and then donned a mask to perform a family prayer before dinner, which ended with his impressive facial striptease. .

Riebling says he had to improvise to achieve his haircut after watching a tutorial on YouTube and realizing that he didn’t have any of the right tools.

“Being quarantined takes away a lot of the pressure you normally feel when going out in public, when you have to worry about your appearance,” said Riebeling.

When an Indianapolis customer service center sent staff to work from home last week, Ed Maudlin, one of the employees, scratched his bushy beard from years and thought, “I wonder what I will look like without this.”

Knowing that only his girlfriend and whoever he chose to share his photos with online would see him before his office reopened in “at least a month”, Maudlin shaved his beard and head this week.

“I opted for a radical change: no one will know,” said Maudlin, 45, as he expects facial and head hair to grow back by the time he returns to a shared office.

“I imagine when I come out I will look like I need a little haircut instead of looking like Tom Hanks on the island,” added Maudlin, referring to the actor’s role in the 2000 film “Castaway.”

(Report by Barbara Goldberg in New York; edited by David Gregorio; translated by Andrea Ariet in the Gdansk Newsroom. Edited by Lucila Sigal)