Crazy about the suns; burst batons

The fans of the Phoenix Suns, Arizona’s longest-running professional sports team, could witness their ticket to the third NBA Finals in history.

They will host the Los Angeles Clippers today in the fifth game of the Western Conference final, with the first of three possible chances to reach the definitive stay in which they have not competed since 1993.

For many of these fans, it is extremely difficult to pay the almost 400 dollars, the least that tickets cost today to see this long-awaited pass. Even for many this weekend it was more accessible to go to the Stapples Center in Los Angeles, where the Clippers are not even close to the team with the most calling power.

We found tickets for $ 80, we rented a car, booked a hotel and went to Los Angeles, ”says Óscar Ortega, who went to Game 4 with his brothers.

It was much easier that way, I think we didn’t spend the 200 dollars each, much easier than the 350, 400 dollars that it costs to go to Phoenix right now, because it’s crazy about the team. “

The Suns came to Arizona as an NBA expansion franchise in 1968, 20 years before the NFL Cardinals (1988) and 30 years before the Diamondbacks to the Major Leagues (1988).

Although they are the most traditional team, they are also the one that has gone through the most difficult times. This season they broke an 11-year drought without advancing to the postseason, which has caused every bar and restaurant in the greater Phoenix area to be overcrowded when the team is playing.

The great year of the Suns, in addition, contrasts with the terrible season of the Diamondbacks, a team that has its stadium just a few steps from its arena, and which imposed the worst losing streak in the franchise (16), in addition to the streak Major League Baseball record stumbles on the road with 23. The Diamondbacks haven’t made the playoffs since 2017.

Perhaps the Diamondbacks are already the most beloved team in Arizona, due to the 2001 World Series, ”considers Felipe Corral, a local network news anchor.

In addition, the people here from Arizona are baseball players, but the most traditional team is the Suns. When the team reaches the playoffs, there’s no one in town who doesn’t talk about it. “

If Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the main references of the Suns, achieve a good game today, they could provoke a great party from the fans who want to see their team again in the Finals, although this time with the illusion of winning their first title. in the last instance of the NBA.

