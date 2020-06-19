Stadia hit the market in March 2019. Or more specifically, it was announced in March 2019 as Google’s cloud gaming platform was not playable until November of that year. Since then, Stadia has been evolving slowly and filling its catalog of titles, but several of the features promised at launch have not yet crystallized in real functionalities.

Like the free Stadia Base version, for example, with FullHD resolution, 30 frames per second and no monthly fees. Or as the « State Share » function It was going to allow users to share game links on social networks and other applications so that anyone could join live. On July 1 Crayta arrives at Stadia and it will be the game in charge of releasing the functionality.

We can all play Crayta at the same time

Crayta will arrive at Stadia on July 1 in the form of temporary exclusivity, since it will be released on other platforms later. The game will be a kind of « megagame » thanks to which we can build other video games inside it, and Google has already announced that will be the title that premieres its « State Share » function in beta form.

Although this functionality has not yet been seen in an operational way, it is assumed that we will have a direct access from the Stadia remote control (it will be seen if it will be a menu function for other compatible remote controls) to share our game live on different platforms. For example, on YouTube where any of our followers can join the game live. In this case, to use the creation tools with us as if it were any other multiplayer game.

Crayta will be included among the free Stadia Pro games for the month of July and it will be priced at 34.99 euros for other users. We only know about this release so we will have to test it when the day comes to know what we can do in this collaborative and multiplayer mode. Now, to wait until July 1 to play it and until July 14 to attend the next Stadia Connect of the platform.

Track | Verge

Share

‘Crayta’ arrives in Stadia on July 1 to inaugurate the promised State Share