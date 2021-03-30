Crawford remains stagnant – AS.com

Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KO) is one of the most talented boxers of the moment. The Nebraska is a world champion in three divisions. After unifying the superlight It seemed that the big fights awaited him in welterweight, But it has not been that way. His main opponents belong to Premier Boxing and they don’t like him. In fact, it came in his last fight threatened to leave Top Rank to seek a better future, but for now he is still in the team led by veteran Bob Arum. After boxing in November, his manager thinks of “two options” to see him in the ring in the coming months.

Arum and Crawford’s dream has always been to face Manny Pacquiao. When the Filipino was in Top Rank it seemed that ‘Bud’ would be the last fight of ‘PacMan’, but the Filipino is intelligent and knows that at 42 years old, one of the most complete fighters of the moment could hurt him (everything indicates that he you will see against Mikey García). Errol Spence is another name that has been talked about a lot, but Arum’s plans are clear: Pacquiao or Shawn Porter (31-3-1, 17 KO). That second option seems quite likely.. ‘Showtime’ knows that if it wants another great opportunity it should go against Crawford. It seems clear, but the United States is beginning to raise another possibility. Some statements by Demetrius Andrade have given rise to this.

The world champion of the medium assured that he saw Crawford much larger than usual and fantasized that he could go up to the super welterweight or even the middle. It can be a plan for the future or simply that he has gained muscle to face a fighter as strong as Porter. Without a doubt, a division change could be the solution for the big fights. In fact, Brook looked like a 154 pound in the fight between the two… and struck him down in four rounds. Thinking about that hypothetical rise, the fight against Jermell Charlo, WBC, WBA and IBF super welterweight champion, would be as attractive as against Spence. At the moment there is only the rumor, because Arum only thinks in plan A or B, but it could be a way to the future, although for now, it is still stagnant.