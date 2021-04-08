Crawford, Eddie Hearn and De La Hoya vs Floyd 2: ‘There are rumors’

UFC chief Dana White met Floyd Mayweather and Japanese businessman Nobuyuki Sakakibara at his home, the one behind that Floyd fiasco against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on December 31, 2018. left Mayweather about $ 9 million.

White posted a photo of the encounter with a mysterious message, a sign that interesting things were discussed. And the speculation that quickly sprang into a rumor was the possibility that a millionaire rematch is brewing between Floyd and Oscar de la Hoya. A claim that was pending since 2007 and that now would have the right scenario.

Why is the time right? What signs have De La Hoya and Mayweather given that such a fight is possible to imagine? I tell them in the video from minute 06:11. I also comment on two other news.

To start the announcement made by Terence Crawford’s coach: his next fight is confirmed for June 5 on a pay-per-view from the United Arab Emirates. Manny Pacquiao has not yet been ruled out as a rival, but it is not taken for granted. However, I explain to you in my analysis why the Filipino could indeed be Crawford’s rival.

The other novelty has to do with Eddie Hearn, who once again spoke ‘with a filter’. He claimed against Ryan Garcia, but did not claim against himself. The latter goes from minute 02:30 of the video.