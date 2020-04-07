There is nothing more tasty than a good lasagna to feel like we are in Italy. But if you have a craving for this delicious dish and don’t have the pasta templates for the base, don’t worry, it has a solution.

April 07, 20208: 32 AM

This recipe is quite tasty, and the banana gives it a spectacular flavor, as it adds that sweet tone, which combines perfectly with the saltyness of the meat and the white sauce.

All you have to do is replace the pasta with thin slices of banana, which you must fry before for consistency and firm layers.

The rest, its assembly, is the same as that of a traditional lasagna, you group them until they form a kind of mattress or base, and you pour your Bolognese sauce, béchamel sauce and cheese.

If bananas are not available in your country, you can replace them with aubergines or zucchini.

