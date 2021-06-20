Crashes on Wall Street: Dow Jones Slumps Influenced by Fed

The Dow Jones falls 1% to 33,522 points; the S&P 500 lost 0.81% to 4,188 points and the Nasdaq, 0.72% to 14,089 points. Today, ‘Freaky Friday’ or triple witch hour in the US (since there are no futures on shares) -four times for the Ibex 35-, volatility and the succession of unexpected strange movements is justified by the expiration of quarterly index derivative contracts.

Wall Street closed yesterday on mixed ground. The Dow Jones fell 0.62% still influenced by the monetary policy outlook released yesterday by the US Federal Reserve The S&P 500 cut 0.04% or and the Nasdaq, where the main technology companies trade, rose 0.87%.

The New York stock market went through an irregular session after Fed chairman Jerome Powell indicated yesterday that the conversation about the withdrawal of stimulus has begun, while the central bank advanced its perspectives to return to raising the interest rates from 2024 to 2023.

In addition, the weekly number of applications for unemployment benefit rose last week to 412,000, the first rise in this indicator since April, which has disappointed investors.

On the other hand, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is delaying the approval of the first ETF in bitcoins. The regulatory body wants to know if the proposed ETF would be susceptible to manipulation and if any investor would have “the ability to buy or sell large amounts of bitcoins without a significant impact on the market,” the SEC said in its statement.

The US institution has received roughly a dozen bitcoin ETF proposals in the past eight years, but has not approved any due to investor protection concerns.

Learn to invest in the short, medium and long term

Investment Strategies launches the eighth edition of its practical investment and trading strategies program. Learn everything that individual investors need to invest in the stock market with their own method.

In the health field, The New York Times tells that the US will invest 3.2 billion dollars to develop antiviral pills for COVID-19.

Kroger released its fiscal first quarter results yesterday with sales of $ 41.298 trillion, a decrease of -0.6% compared to the same period last year and adjusted EPS of 1.19 euros per share versus the previous 0.94.

Bank of America hopes that its employees who have been immunized against COVID-19 can return to their offices next September, according to the institution’s CEO, Brian Moynihan.

Microsoft decided to keep the quarterly dividend intact at $ 0.56 per share and to be paid to its shareholders on September 9, while Verizon won a $ 495 million contract from the US Defense Department.

The euro depreciates against the dollar and is exchanged at 1.18 greenbacks.

In the commodities market, oil prices are mixed. The benchmark Brent oil in Europe lost 0.03% to $ 72.79 per barrel, while the US West Texas rose 0.33% to $ 70.95.

Aramco, the state oil company of Saudi Arabia, raised 6,000 million dollars in the issuance of an Islamic bond (Sukuk, as it is known in Arabic), aimed exclusively at institutional investors, according to yesterday in a statement.