Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Grand Prix content trailer

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled It is the remake of the first racing title of this iconic character from the world of video games, and since it went on sale last summer of 2019, the content that has been added has not stopped. However, «Gasmoxia» was the last Grand Prix to be held, and with it also ended the season of events that have left us a lot of content with which we still have hundreds of races to run. Stay tuned to the next trailer that reviews all the elements we can get if we haven’t done it yet!

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is one of the racing games that have had the most to speak about in the last year, as it has gradually added a large amount of new completely free content with which the one already available in the base game. Thus, the latest trailer that has been released reminds us that we have available more than 50 characters (which have more than 300 appearances), 40 tracks in which to press the accelerator to the bottom, more than 40 bodies for karts (and over 760 million combinations) and an unlimited number of hours in which we can make our friends chew on the dust.

In this way, the period in which Activision and Beenox have been adding new content for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is already over, but that does not mean that this classic title will stay on the shelf forever. And you, have you managed to get the first position in any of the frantic races you have run in it? Keep running until your wheels wear out!

