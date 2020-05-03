A few months ago we found out that this 2020 the beloved Crash Bandicoot franchise would return, but with a slight detail … would return in a mobile game. Some images were even leaked that seemed to indicate that it would be a game in the style of others as popular as Subway Surfers or Minion Rush. Now the day has finally come when the game begins to be available for Android in some countries.

Users from various parts of the world began to notice that Crash Bandicoot Mobile was now available to download from the Google Play Store. Although yes, with various problems ranging from being unable to start the application until it crashed in the middle of some level. But those who haven’t had any problems recorded a bit of the gameplay, and here you can watch it and find out if this new Crash Bandicoot game is for you:

As you will notice, it is a game similar to Subway Runners, one in which you will have to avoid enemies and obstacles while the character runs without stopping. It’s a simple and addictive formula, but it may not be for you if you prefer the classic Crash platform games.

It seems that the game is not yet available in Mexico, but it is in other countries. Android APKs have already started to circulate on various internet sites, but it is recommended that you do not download it unless you trust the site, or wait until it can be installed from the Play Store, something that will surely happen in the coming weeks.

Crash Bandicoot Mobile was developed by King, the mobile gaming company behind hits like Candy Crush, who is also known for tweaking her microtransaction games. We do not know how they will handle them in this new Crash game, since those who have already tried it say they have not encountered them.

Are you excited for this new Crash Bandicoot game? Tell us in the comments what you think.

.