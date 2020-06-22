After leaks and rumors, Crash Bandicoot, one of the video game franchises that can boast of having a deep engagement with the public presents a new title, the first time in at least ten years, according to several specialists.

Maybe it was that Activision Blizzard Reacted to the latest leaks or are just starting marketing for this new game, the point is that the American firm has just released the official trailer for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

New proposal, same DNA

That’s right, at least it is the consensus of the specialists in the source of video games because everyone speaks of a spectacular advance, but the essence of Crash and the entire saga in general is preserved.

As such, the firm based in Santa Monica, California and the developer Toys for Bob They rescue a lot from the original trilogy to nurture this new title with the aim of appealing to that solid fan base, but at the same time conquering new generations.

Apparently the formula that combines the ’90s nostalgia’ with a quite colorful and dynamic refresh for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time They can be a great success to connect with the gaming community, at least that is what their creators will seek.

“We have received many overwhelmingly positive responses to remasters. (…) But one thing is very clear that I have heard is that the fans want. They have had this great experience going down the nostalgia lane, but it is time for something new. It’s time for something original. And when we look back on franchise history, it’s actually been over a decade since we’ve seen a new and original entry in the franchise, « said Paul Yan, co-director of Toys For Bob, in an interview with GamesBeat, referred by VentureBeat.

For his part, as part of the presentation of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Rob Kostich, President of Activision: “Our teams have delivered two incredible remastered experiences of Crash Bandicoot and the community’s passion for the series continues to be incredible. Now is the time to turn the page and give players something completely new. «

A nostalgic blow

We know that it is one of the sagas of the elite of video games, thanks to the fact that it has managed to forge a deep engagement with gamers that has managed to persevere over the years despite not having new titles in more than a decade, unlike other franchises.

Crash Bandicoot appeared in nineteen ninety six under the tutelage of Naughty dog exclusively for PlayStation, but they later sold the game license to Activision, that makes games for different consoles expanding its presence to Xbox and now for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The expectation for this new title was born in 2015 when Shawn Layden, former director of Sony gaming studios, He wore a nostalgic video game t-shirt at a Sony event in December 2015. However, fans’ expectations were not met at that time. It appears that Activision opted to capitalize on this interest with the development of a new title, which remained very sober until the front page was revealed on the site of the Taiwan Age Rating Agency in recent days.

This can be a good bet, because although in recent years it has had some revivals, such as Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy It was released for the Nintendo Switch, as we mentioned, it did not have a new installment in a long time, which can boost sales in case it is properly collected with that solid base of followers.

It could become one more franchise in following in the footsteps of other great characters who are betting on having a version of their mobile games, such as Mario Kart Tour, to name just one case.

