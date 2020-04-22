Last February it was announced that Crash Bandicoot will have a version for mobile devices, and since then it has become one of the most anticipated proposals in both iOS and Android. Today, quite surprisingly, Activision launched the game for a limited number of people in Malaysia – limited to the Google system -, noting that it is a controlled test it could expand to other regions very soon. However, the company did not want to promise dates.

Of course, someone curious did not hold back the desire and already shared a video with gameplay of Crash Bandicoot. As you can see, King Digital Entertainment, the studio responsible for development, was inspired by the simplicity of the successful Super Mario Run, since the player will be able to enjoy this version with one hand. You only need to use your thumb —Or another finger— to move the character and perform jumps when necessary.

The objective, in addition to arriving safely at the end of each level, will be to take as many apples as possible. However, along the way you will meet enemies all kinds of obstacles, some visible in the distance and others that arise unexpectedly. Were you expecting an experience similar to that offered by consoles? The mobile variant bets on totally different mechanics, so forget about reliving the memories of the first PlayStation.

Clearly Activision is intended conquer as many public as possible, regardless of age or gender. For that reason they will offer uncomplicated gameplay; anyone can master it in minutes. It should be noted that Crash Bandicoot will be a proposal free to playThat is, you do not need to open your wallet to start enjoying it. However, some items will be paid through microtransactions.

Users are expected to be able to choose different playable characters beyond Crash, including Coco. You will also see the appearance of some final bosses that perish to the original games, like the evil Neo Cortex. In terms of progress, you can level up and unlock different objects that will help you throughout the adventure. You can be sure that more information about its availability will be revealed in a matter of weeks.

