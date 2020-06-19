After releasing Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, an extraordinary compilation with all three games in the Crash Bandicoot saga, Activision realized that the charismatic character born in the 90s continues to cause expectation. Shortly afterwards Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled arrived with an equally positive reception. Since the previous year, rumors about the possible development of Crash Bandicoot 4, and today we can finally say that the title is real, there is.

It turns out that the Taiwan Digital Games Rating Committee leaked Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (via Gematsu). The game, according to the organism, will come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it would be a completely new adventure for Crash. Due to the recent registration we can sense that your official announcement is imminent. Some rumors mention that Activision will present it next Monday, June 22, but fortunately we already have the first details about its history:

Crash is relaxing, exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask, Lani-Loli, hidden in a cave. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and he apparently meets Aku-Aku, Crash’s friendly mask. With the return of the Quantum Masks and the appearance of a Quantum Rift near our heroes, they bravely decide to go through different times and dimensions to stop the one responsible.

In addition to the description, the Taiwanese committee has also allowed us to see the Crash Bandicoot 4 cover. The illustration stars, of course, Crash and his younger sister, Coco. At the bottom we can see the developer studio responsible: Toys for Bob, the team in charge of giving life to Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

The previous week it was rumored that Crash Bandicoot 4 would be announced during the PlayStation 5 event, but it was not. Despite the fact that the Asian body does not mention the new consoles, it is a fact that We will also see it available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Remember that both proposals will get on the backward compatibility train. In fact, all games released from July on the PlayStation 4 must have support for the successor hardware; the order is from Sony, neither more nor less.