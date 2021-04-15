Crash and burning vehicle forces closure of Highway 112 – Telemundo Miami (51)

Officers attended an emergency since the early hours of this Thursday due to a spectacular collision involving a cargo truck and an SUV, which caused a voracious fire in vehicles near downtown Miami, on State Highway 112, where all the lanes were closed.

Miami-Dade Fire Officer Pete Sanchez said the accident occurred shortly after 3:30 am on Highway 112 west, near 17th Avenue in the northwest.

Sánchez said a trailer truck carrying just over 100 gallons of fuel struck an SUV and crashed into the barriers that divide the road before bursting into flames.

The driver was able to escape the truck and avoid serious injuries, suffering minor burns. Three passengers in the van were treated for minor injuries at the scene and none were taken to hospital.

Emergency vehicles were on the road in both directions, causing the closure of the important highway in both directions.

The road was closed for several hours in the morning.