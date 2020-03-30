The head of Tennis Australia and director of the first Grand Slam of the year, Craig tiley, has made some statements that reveal an opinion that is gaining more and more strength: that we do not have more tennis in the remainder of 2020. The director of the Australian Open He spoke to The Age: “Tennis is based on travel on a global level, and I think that is what will take the longest to return. Sports that focus on the local or domestic level have it easier than those that have a global approach. ” In addition, Tiley dismissed any option to postpone the 2021 Australian Open, despite assuring that “you have to put yourself in the worst to hope for the best.”

