Craig Kimbrel made the list of the 10 closers with the most saves in history

The pitcher Craig kimbrel of the Cubs of Chicago entered the list of the 10 closers with the most games saved in the history of the MLB.

With his most recent save against the New York Mets in a game that was 2-0, Craig kimbrel he posted his 367th career save, tying Jeff Reardon for 10th all-time.

Cubs: Craig Kimbrel recorded his 367th career save tonight, tying Jeff Reardon for 10th all-time – Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 18, 2021

With tonight’s save, Craig Kimbrel tied for the 10th historic save position in @LasMayores with 367. pic.twitter.com/FABM5xGNAg – Chicago Cubs (@ cubs) June 18, 2021

In 28.1 innings of work, Kimbrel has 47 strikeouts with just five runs allowed, his ERA seems a lie with 0.64 and is the leader in saves with a total of 19. There is no doubt that he is heading to another all-star game, his War is at 1.7, justifying those 16 million that he is receiving in the MLB 2021.

We are talking about a 33-year-old player who still maintains his 99 miles and that withering slider, is on his way to 400 saves and 1,000 strikeouts in the Major Leagues.