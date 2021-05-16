Craig Howie sweeps Sweden and wins his first Challenge win

Craig Howie poses with the Range Servant Challenge champion trophy in Sweden. (Photo by Luke Walker / Getty Images)

Craig Howie (-22) has achieved the first victory of a European golfer in the Challenge Tour in the 2021 season after the South African tour with absolute local dominance. The Scottish player has swept the Range Servant Challenge by Hinton Golf from Sweden. Triumph without opposition. Military walk. He has won with seven strokes of advantage over the Danish Markus Helligkilde (-15), eight over the Norwegian Espen Kofstad (-14) and nine out of a group of four players who have shared the fourth position.

This victory allows Howie to rise to second place in the Road to Mallorca after a magnificent start to the year. He reaped a magnificent balance of fifth, eighth and fourteenth in South Africa and now ties the first triumph of his career in the Challenge, the second as a professional after winning in 2018 in the Pro Golf Tour, one of the satellite circuits of the Challenge.

Obviously, it also stands as one of the favorites to conquer one of the 20 seats in the European tour that will be distributed this year in the Challenge. Right now, it already adds up to more than half of what it took in 2019, the last full season of the Challenge, to finish in twentieth place. His homework is well advanced.

The truth is that at no time has Howie’s triumph been jeopardized, who was already three strokes ahead. The key moment, however, was the eagle on hole 4, first par 5. It was the best way to erase the bogey on hole 2, just after starting with a birdie. The 26-year-old Scottish player closes the week with a sensational record of two bogeys over 72 holes.

The best Spanish has been Mario Galiano (-8). The golfer from Malaga said goodbye with a round of 71 strokes and finished in 23rd place. This result only confirms Mario’s good tendency in the Challenge. His last three results at this circuit have been an eighth, a 22nd and now a 23rd. He has caught his breath and there is no doubt that he is getting closer and closer to achieving his goal of ascending the European tour.

Your turn today in Malmoe It has been an absolute roller coaster ride. He has made seven birdies, six bogeys and only five pairs. His last ten holes have been crazy, very fun, with only one par, five birdies and four bogeys.

Lie, Lucas Vacarisas (-7) he also finished with a lap of 71 strokes, in 32nd place and Borja Virto (-6) he has made a pair to finish 36th. The Challenge Tour does not move from Sweden. The next tournament will be played next week very close to Stockholm, in the Österåkers Golfklubb. At the moment, there are nine Spanish confirmed, although Samuel del Val Y Alfredo Garcia Heredia they could also enter.

Check here the final results of the Range Servant Challenge in Sweden