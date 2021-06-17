Crack appears in Celaya; neighbors fear that it will continue to grow

CELAYA, Guanajuato

A crack 8 meters long and 70 centimeters deep, It appeared in the park of the Villa de los Arcos neighborhood, in the city of Celaya, which already affects the running track and part of the green areas.

“They have not told us anything, they say that it is poor compaction of the earth, but I spend every day in the mornings and I see that it is growing,” said Arely Anaya, a neighbor of the place.

The residents of the area believe that this is related to the heavy rain recorded last SundayBesides, the works that have been carried out in the park, according to them, are poorly done.

Last Monday the event was reported to the Directorate of Civil Protection, so elements of that corporation came to cordon off the area, however, the fear of the neighbors is present.

“Well, that my changarro is going to come down, that is the fear, more than anything and being left without a park, it is the affectation that the settlers will touch here,” said Erika Ramírez, who is a merchant.

Locals fear that the crack will continue to grow, as there are more cracks on the ground and say that the municipal civil protection department has shown little interest in solving the problem.

“Well, I want them to fix you up so that you can come for a walk because if you stumble … and you’re going to hit one down below and break a foot or fall,” they said.

This year, the municipality and the Secretariat of Social and Human Development carried out some actions to equip the park.

The investment was one million 30 thousand 205 pesos and among the actions built was the adaptation of a basketball court which is also uneven.

* brc