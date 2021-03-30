CR7 adds 18 years in a row scoring with Portugal



The Portuguese legend reached 103 goals with his team.

Photo: Alexander Scheuber / Getty Images

Returned the Cristiano Ronaldo decisive. The CR7 of the important goals. On a visit to Luxembourg that was difficult for Portugal, the “7” appeared to give the advantage to your selection and lead a key victory that will keep the Portuguese in the lead in Group A of the European qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

The goal allowed him to preserve a historic streak within the reach of only a few: mark 18 consecutive years with the national team. Since 2004, the calendar in which he scored 7 goals, the Portuguese has not stopped scoring. He finally succeeded in 2021 and expanded the run.

2004—7 ⚽

2005—2 ⚽

2006—6 ⚽

2007—5 ⚽

2008—1 ⚽

– 2-1 ⚽

2010—3 ⚽

2011—7 ⚽

2012—5 ⚽

2013-10 ⚽

2014—5 ⚽

2015—3 ⚽

2016—13 ⚽

2017—11 ⚽

2018—6 ⚽

2019—14 ⚽

2020—3 ⚽

2021—1 * ⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored an international goal every year for 18 straight years 💪 pic.twitter.com/zuKLpmyMc2 – B / R Football (@brfootball) March 30, 2021

For him it was also an important score, the first with Portugal after 415 minutes of drought, which, although it should have ended in Serbia, did not happen. The accumulated minutes without marking (415) with his country was the highest amount since June 2012.

415 minutes played since his last international goal. Cristiano Ronaldo ends his longest goal drought for Portugal since June 2012 😤 pic.twitter.com/4NcwmRvGBm – B / R Football (@brfootball) March 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo, closer to another record

CR7 reached his 103rd goal with Portugal, which brings him a little closer to the record of Ali Daei, the top scorer in national team football, with 109 goal calls.

The next matches of those led by Fernando Santos will be in June, against Spain and Israel (friendlies). They will then begin the defense of their European title by facing Hungary, Germany and France.

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 103 goals for Portugal. Edging closer to Ali Daei’s record (109). pic.twitter.com/gRgH6dstXr – Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 30, 2021

His goal was as a center forward, the position that the Portuguese star has played the best in recent years. He received a center from Joao Cancelo and initially ordered it to be saved. Unstoppable.