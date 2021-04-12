CR Sant Cugat is already a team of the DH Liga Iberdrola de Rugby

04/12/2021

Act. At 12:53 CEST

Miguel Centeno

Sant Cugat left few doubts since he stepped onto the Baldiri Aleu turf that they wanted the Champions Cup of the Women’s Division of Honor B to bear his name. To your usual cheerful and penetrating game in the three quarters, they added in this match a dominant forward, and in the rest they already dominated 19-7. In the second half those of Sant Cugat del Valles they went up one more gear. and one interception of his defender Ana Iglesias set the pace for what was to be 40 minutes of almost absolute mastery, which ended with a resounding 7-38.

Thus ends a fantastic Women’s Division of Honor B campaign, which despite its only 2 years of life has already established itself as one of the leading women’s competitions at the national level, and increases its level exponentially every year. The “panthers & rdquor; from the BUC will have one last chance to also join the Iberdrola League in the Promotion, which will be played on June 13 as a single match against the penultimate classified.

Exciting end of the first round in the Iberdrola League, which defines the groups for the second round. CRAT Residencia Rialta failed to beat Eibar at home 17-10 and is relegated to group 2, while the Basques reach TOP 4. In addition, Majadahonda certifies its leadership after winning 13-10 to Corteva Cocos Rugby while the Complutense Cisneros is on their heels. By last, Olímpico de Pozuelo saved a match ball in the face of salvation, beating Sanse Scrum 0-7.