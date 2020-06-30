Microsoft plans to launch two new generation consoles, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The first will be the most powerful, and the one that will really compete with PS5, and the second will be an economic alternative to that, which will come with a much less powerful hardware configuration.

This reality has led some to think that Xbox Series S could weigh heavily on game development on next-gen consoles, but that fear is without foundation. One of The Verge’s best-known and most trusted publishers has released some interesting comments about it, and has made it clear that said console will not have negative consequences in new generation games.

We must bear in mind that, although the TFLOPs indicate otherwise, Xbox Series S will be a console that will rank above Xbox One X. This is a consequence of what we have told you on many occasions, and that is that the power and real capacity of working with games on a console is not limited to the TFLOPs it has.

Xbox Series S will have a faster processor than PS5

The CPU architecture of said console will be the same as that of Xbox Series X, and therefore identical to that of PS5. We are talking about Zen 2, although in a semi-customized variant that, as we have said on other occasions, could come with less L3 cache memory, which would result in a lower IPC compared to Ryzen 3000 processors.

Xbox Series S will have an eight-core Zen 2 processor (and we assume that 16 threads) operating at the same frequency as Xbox Series X, that is, at 3.8 GHz. PS5, by contrast, will have a Zen 2 processor also with eight cores, but at a maximum (variable frequency) of 3.5 GHz. The difference is clear, and as we see, it leans in favor of the Microsoft console.

The Xbox Series S graphics unit will maintain the RDNA 2 architecture and will have a power of “only” 4 TFLOPyes, but it will have all the new generation functions that we have seen in previous articles, including ray tracing acceleration by hardware. The latter is very important, since ray tracing is destined to become the great “novelty” within the new generation consoles.

We are unclear to what extent Xbox Series S will be able to work with ray tracing due to its hardware limitations, but the developments adapted to different GPUs They’ve been with us “from time immemorial,” so there’s no point in thinking that Xbox Series S is going to be a problem.

The rest of the console specifications would be completed with 7.5 GB of available unified memory (to be divided between RAM and VRAM) and an SSD drive of unspecified capacity. If everything goes according to plan, the Xbox Series S presentation should take place in August. The price has not transpired, but it should be around 300 euros, maximum.