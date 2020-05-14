The annual rate of change of CPI for the month of April is situated in the -0.7%, 7 tenths below that registered in March. Since 2016 we have not seen similar falls and the cause is, of course, the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus.

Regarding special goods and services due to the covid-19 crisis, the behavior of the food prices, whose annual rate goes from + 2.5% in March to + 4.0% in April. Of these, fresh food reached a rate of 6.9%, 3 points above that of the previous month, and packaged food increased its annual rate by six tenths, to 2.2%.

The evolution of the annual rate of the general CPI for April is representative of the behavior of prices as a whole. However, the intensity of the drop in fuel prices does not allow us to clarify what is the effect of covid-19.

In addition, the annual rate of core inflation remains at 1.1%. Prices increased in April by 0.3% compared to the previous month. The IPCA decreases its annual rate eight tenths and places it at –0.7%.

The statement of the state of alarm It has caused an unprecedented situation in the production of the CPI for the month of April, since it is the first time that a considerable part of consumer goods and services are not available for purchase, or are only available through electronic commerce.

Furthermore, the containment measures they have prevented INE pollsters from carrying out their work of collecting prices by visiting the establishments that are open, forcing them to be collected entirely by telematic methods.

Most of the countries of the European Union (EU) are in a similar situation, although with different degrees of intensity, which has motivated Eurostat to draw up lines of action for the production of the HICP, which all member states must comply with. , so that this indicator is comparable between countries and aggregated at European level. The INE, as usual, has adopted these standards also for the elaboration of the CPI.

Therefore, the April CPI, following the guidelines established by Eurostat, modifies part of its technical treatments for price estimation, to adapt to the needs of the new situation.

Due to the unprecedented situation caused by the state of alarm, to calculate the CPI for the month of April, 30.0% of prices had to be estimated, which corresponds to 31.7% of the weight.

