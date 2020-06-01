On Monday, the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) launched the first physical activity platform for people with disabilities, Movimente-se. Classes are free and exclusively for the visually impaired. The project aims to democratize the practice of physical exercise for wheelchair users, cerebral palsy, amputees and visually impaired people who have never practiced physical activity or who do not have professional guidance.

CPB announced a physical activity program aimed at reaching Brazilians with disabilities (Disclosure / CPB)

The first stage of Movimente-se will consist of six modules, one per week, always on Mondays, on the Brazilian Paralympic Committee channel on YouTube and also on a specific hot site for this action: www.movimentoparalimpico.com.br. There will be five weekly videos, differentiated by types of disability. The classes for the visually impaired will have two videos: one subtitled for low vision and the other with the audio description service, both with the same content of exercises.

– Projects like this consolidate the Brazilian Paralympic Committee in a vanguard position in the inclusion of people with disabilities in society, one of our missions as an institution. In these times of pandemic and social distance, Movimente-se will have even more relevance in transforming the lives of people and also their families – explains Mizael Conrado, president of CPB.

The content of the program will be taught by CPB coaches and Paralympic athletes, who will demonstrate how to perform exactly the movements of the exercises. Each class will focus on a disability profile and it consists of warm-up, main exercise and calmness (relaxation).

– They are simple, basic exercises, so that everyone can get to know their own body, start exercising and gain confidence and security on a daily basis, performing all the movements at home – says Everaldo Lúcio, one of the coaches of the Paralympic Brazilian Team athletics and also one of those responsible for the preparation of training.

The first class is now available to practitioners. Athletics and swimming athletes were invited to exemplify the activities.

– It is very nice to have a person with a disability doing the exercise to show that it is possible to carry out the proposed activity – commented Vinícius Rodrigues, world record holder and medalist at the Dubai World Championship 2019 in the 100m class T63 (for leg amputees).

The silver medalist at the Rio 2016 Games Verônica Hipólito involved the whole family in recording the exercises at home for cerebral palsy.

– My father filmed on one side, my mother on the other and I put another camera in front to record the exercises. I believe it will help a lot of people – said Veronica, who has cerebral palsy.

