“Coyote” Rodríguez showed punch and knocks out former world champion “Gato” Guerrero

“Coyote” Rodríguez made the fifth consecutive loss to former world monarch “Gato” Guerrero.

Great surprise was taken by the fans who attended the Corona Multiple Use Room, in Los Reyes Acaquilpan, State of Mexico, where boxer Francisco “Coyote” Rodríguez Juárez defeated former world champion Rodrigo “Gato” Guerrero by technical knockout in three rounds. . The fight was at featherweight.

It was 44 seconds after the aforementioned episode when the “Coyote” unloaded an uper and a hook to Guerrero’s face that fell in a decomposed way to the canvas, wanting to rejoin, he did so with wobbly legs, so the referee Rafael Saldaña He no longer allowed to continue in the race, making the right decision.

“Pitbull” Juárez defeated a tough Geovanni De Jesús.

In other matches presented by LC Promotions, Abraham “Pitbull” Juárez had to use himself thoroughly to defeat Geovanni de Jesús Godínez, who no longer went out to fight at the beginning of the fifth round, weighing 75 kilos. The fight was give and take.

Ricardo “Hulk” García also won the victory by beating Héctor Albarrán, in super featherweight, in two rounds; in an exciting fight.

“El Perro” Salgado lived up to his nickname to take the victory on the fast track.

Emanuel “Perro” Salgado lived up to his nickname and knocked out Daniel “Chocolatito” Ramírez from Puebla in three rounds, at minimum weight.

The brother of the former universal champion of minimum weight, Anabel Ortiz, the young Mateo “Hornet” Ortiz made his debut in pay boxing, winning by TKO in two chapters over Saúl López, in super fly; Luis Alfredo Rodríguez TKO in the first round to Carlos Uriel Vilchis, light; and in the initial, Adrián “Cargador” Pacheco defeated Margarito Pérez by unanimous decision in four rounds at 115 pounds.