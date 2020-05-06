Lily Cervantes, wife of Coyote Dax, is delighted with the drama and the horns of Marta López and she was sworn in.

the 'Merlos Place' continues to give a lot to talk about and is that every day new characters appear that add to the alleged public infidelity of Alfonso Merlos to Marta López.

Although a few days ago Arturo Requejo confessed a two-month 'roll' with Alexia Rivas, now it is the wife of singer Coyote Dax who adds fuel to the fire rejoicing in the misfortune of others, the by Marta López.

Lily Cervantes considers that this pain that Marta is suffering after having been deceived by her already ex-boyfriend Alfonso Merlos, is a kind of divine justice because, according to her, in this life everything returns.

Without an iota of empathy towards Marta, Lily has wanted to share her pain from years ago when it was López who flirted with her husband: “It is not nice that you are fooling around with someone who has a partner. I had a terrible time and suffered anxiety. She has to understand that what she did is wrong. ”

Lily also clarifies that: “I have never done anything similar. She didn’t mind doing that, getting into a family. I suffered post-traumatic stress. I was already leaving the country, I was already coming to Mexico. When we were in Spain and all this happened I could no longer see him and suffer and see the nonsense Marta was doing. ”

In her plea against Marta, Lily ended by giving her advice from woman to woman: “Now think hard about future relationships. Let him see the way he behaves. Now that it’s your turn to be on the other side, think carefully about the things you do so that it can’t happen to you. ”

López, for his part, defends himself by explaining that never, neither in GH VIP nor subsequently has he been with Coyote Dax. That they were friends in reality and now they don’t even have any relationship.

