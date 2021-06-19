Coyoacán begins gradual reopening of sports spaces

MEXICO CITY.- Based on the guidelines of the Gradual Plan towards the New Normality of Mexico City, this Saturday the Coyoacán mayor’s office announced the formal reopening of the sports and gymnasiums located in the demarcation.

During the reopening ceremony called “Sports Festival – Recreational”, Mayor Rigoberto Ávila and the Mayor’s Sports Director, Miguel Palacios, announced that the spaces that will be opened will be eight sports, two gyms and three pools equipped to guarantee an optimal service for the practice of different sports disciplines and recreational activities.

The formal reopening of the spaces will be gradual as of June 27 according to the following calendar.

According to the information, these will be the activities that will take place in each of the sports spaces.

